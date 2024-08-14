AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

