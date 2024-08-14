B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

GDEN stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 112,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

