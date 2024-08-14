B. Riley Comments on Ducommun Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a report released on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ducommun by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

