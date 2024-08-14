B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Set at C$3.30 by CIBC

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a C$3.30 price target by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.60. 1,731,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

