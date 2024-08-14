BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.39) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.73), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,613,750.84). 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON BA opened at GBX 1,323.50 ($16.90) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 953.60 ($12.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,307.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,304.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,166.67%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

