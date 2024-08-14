Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

