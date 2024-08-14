Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. 294,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 923,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.5134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 95.57%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,937,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.