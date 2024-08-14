Barclays Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $11.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Repay by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 340,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Repay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

