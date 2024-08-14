Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRNS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,119,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.