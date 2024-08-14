Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRNS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BRNS opened at $1.32 on Monday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,119,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.