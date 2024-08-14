Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in July

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 633.5 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BTDPF remained flat at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
About Barratt Developments
