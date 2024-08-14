Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 25,403,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,852,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

