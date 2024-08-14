Barrington Research Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LINC opened at $11.87 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $373.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

