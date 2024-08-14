Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BCHEY remained flat at $21.40 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group raised Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.
About Beach Energy
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
