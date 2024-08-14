Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BCHEY remained flat at $21.40 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.