Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 4,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,808. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

