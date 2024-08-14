Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

