Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Sells $122,148.98 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 226,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,120. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Belden by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Belden by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Belden by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

