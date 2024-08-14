Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth about $76,982,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,650 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

