Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 4758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

