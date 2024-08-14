Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. 4,253,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

