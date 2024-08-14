BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 2,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

