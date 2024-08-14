Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bio-Path Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,065. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BPTH

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.