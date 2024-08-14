Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bio-Path Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,065. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on BPTH
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.