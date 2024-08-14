Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $200.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,709. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $272.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

