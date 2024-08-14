BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

