Bird Construction Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$9.57 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

