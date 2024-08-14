Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Bird Construction Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.97. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current year.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
