Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Bird Construction Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.97. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

