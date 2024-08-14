Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $882.57 million and $50.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $44.70 or 0.00072819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,390.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.05 or 0.00563681 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00035775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,742,538 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

