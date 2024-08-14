BitFuFu (FUFU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter.

BitFuFu Price Performance

Shares of FUFU opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

