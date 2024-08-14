BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

