BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 24,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,575. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

