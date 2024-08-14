BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 6,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,867. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

