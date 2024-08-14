BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,273. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.