BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,273. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
