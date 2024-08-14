BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,800. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

