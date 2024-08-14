BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 31,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.86.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
