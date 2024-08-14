BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 57.4% in July

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 41,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,382. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.