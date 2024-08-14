BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 57.4% in July

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 41,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,382. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

