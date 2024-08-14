BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BST traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,315. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

