BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BST traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,315. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
