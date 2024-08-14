BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.56

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 804317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

