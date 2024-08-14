Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.
BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.
In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
