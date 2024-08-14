BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$10.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.59.

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 964,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

