BNB Market Capitalization Hits $76.92 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $527.09 or 0.00893293 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $76.92 billion and $1.61 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,346 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,396.4812814. The last known price of BNB is 528.2837238 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2207 active market(s) with $1,724,760,503.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

