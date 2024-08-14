Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 3,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

