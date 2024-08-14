Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Bogota Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 3,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
