BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,377. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

