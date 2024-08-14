Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,572.58. 180,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,734. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,822.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,687.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

