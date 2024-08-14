Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 745 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 22,863,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,426,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

