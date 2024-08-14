Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $462.73. 34,366,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,065,219. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

