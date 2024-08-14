Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 1,976,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,939. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

