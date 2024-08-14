Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,360.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.03. 22,473,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,518,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

