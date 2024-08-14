Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.61 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Shell by 9.7% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Shell by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.94. 2,422,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

