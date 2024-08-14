Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.73. 545,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,579. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

