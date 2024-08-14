Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,324 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,818. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

