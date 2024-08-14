Bremer Bank National Association Sells 136 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.03.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $435.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.